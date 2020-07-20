Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Osimhen has completed his Napoli medical and his €80m transfer from Lille is almost completed.
Reports revealed that the player had already under-gone his medical tests with the Napoli staff on Saturday and the deal is at the final stage of negotiations.
It would be recalled that the player held meeting with Napoli’s President, Aurelio De Laurentiis last month over the move, but things got complicated in the middle and his agent has to be replaced.
The deal is expected to be in the region of €80m and the player will pocket at least €5m annually, which will make him one of the highest-paid players at the club.
Meanwhile, L’Equipe had previously reported that English giants, Liverpool and Manchester City showed interest in the Super Eagles striker, but he pushed both clubs back because he already gave his word to Napoli’s president.
If the last details of the deal can be resolved, then the announcement could be today.
