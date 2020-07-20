The deal is expected to be in the region of €80m and the player will pocket at least €5m annually, which will make him one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe had previously reported that English giants, Liverpool and Manchester City showed interest in the Super Eagles striker, but he pushed both clubs back because he already gave his word to Napoli’s president. If the last details of the deal can be resolved, then the announcement could be today.