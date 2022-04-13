By Emma Jemegah, with reports

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has been rated third in a list of 10 Best Performers in the Serie A.

In a list generated by FourFourTwo of top players who didn’t quite make the cut, but have a variety of positions represented, while prioritising recent form over past achievements to gauge who’s the best right now, the Nigerian international is only behind his captain at Napoli, Kalidou Koulibaly, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Lazio’s Ciro Immobile. He’s however rated better than Theo Hernandez of AC Milan, Sergio Milinkovic of Lazio, Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo, Marcelo Brozovic of Inter Milan and Tammy Abraham of Roma.

According to the assessment, Osimhen’s goals have been the ammunition to Napoli’s assault on the league title this season, although the Nigerian has had another injury-disrupted year.

The 23-year-old was badly missed when he spent two months on the sidelines with a fractured cheek between November and January, but he’s been in formidable form since returning.

Osimhen has six goals in seven games since returning to the starting line-up at the beginning of February, including back-to-back braces in his last two games.