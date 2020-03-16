In the race for the European Golden Shoe, awarded to the top goalscorer in the European Leagues at the end of each season, Lille striker, Victor Osimhen is ranked joint-13th and is the highest rated player of Nigerian descent, allnigeriasoccer.com reported.

Osimhen had plundered 13 goals and with the French Ligue 1 having a coefficient of 2 points per goal, the Lille number 7 had accumulated 26 points.

The Nigerian international is level on 26 points with six other players namely Neymar (PSG), Luis Muriel (Atalanta), Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo), Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) and Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

And they are far behind Ciro Immobile who leads the way with 27 goals and 54 points, followed by Robert Lewandowski (25 goals, 50 points), Timo Werner (21 goals, 42 points), Cristiano Ronaldo (21 goals, 42 points) and Erling Haaland (25 goals, 42 points).

Only one other Nigerian player is inside the top 50, Heracles Almelo’s Cyriel Dessers, who had accumulated 22.5 points and is ranked joint 49th. Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi had won the Golden Shoe award a record six times, followed by Juventus striker, Cristiano Ronaldo with four.

Also in Ligue 1, only three players had played more shots on target than Osimhen so far this season.