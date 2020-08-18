Emma Jemegah, with reports

New Napoli Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen has been rated third among strikers with best aerial battle won in the European Champions League, coming behind Zenith Saint-Petersburg’s Artem Sergeyevich Dzyuba, reports goal.com.

Coming off the back of a 13-goal campaign in Ligue 1, the Nigeria wonder kid impressed in the Champions League group stage, where he scored twice in five appearances.

He also averaged the third most aerial battles won of players in the competition, some way off Dzyuba, who won on average 6.8 headers per match while Osimhen managed 4.4 aerial successes per match, putting him third in the overall standings.

Napoli will be encouraged by Osimhen’s dominance in the air when he begins to make his mark in Serie A during the 2020-21 season.

However, in the overall African goal scorers’ standing both Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Inter Milan Moroccan right back, Achraf Hakimi—both tied on a meagre four goals.

For best assists in the competition, Hakim Ziyech and Riyad Mahrez, lead the African challenge with four assists.

Ziyech is also the African player with the most chances created in Europe’s premier club competition this season. He averaged 2.5 key passes per match during Ajax’s group-stage campaign, ranking him eighth overall and firmly behind Toni Kroos, who averaged four goalscoring chances created per match for his Real Madrid teammates.