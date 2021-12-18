Super Eagles interim coach Austin Eguavoen has received massive boost ahead of Africa Cup of Nations campaign next year after reports emerged that Victor Osimhen would be ready for the competition.

Osimhen has not played since he suffered a facial fracture in Napoli’s 3-2 loss to Inter Milan in their Serie A encounter at the San Siro last month.

The 22-year-old suffered a left cheekbone and orbital fracture after colliding with Inter’s Milan Skriniar. The injury required surgery, which was complicated but successful. Following the surgery, it was confirmed that Osimhen would be out for three months, ruling him out of the AFCON, which begins on January 9.

However, the former Lille star has made a quick return ahead of schedule, with Osimhen pictured in individual training last week.

It was initially reported that Osimhen could make a sensational return against AC Milan this weekend, but that may be too soon.

According to paolobargiggia, the Neapolitans hope to have their talisman striker back for the big clash against Juventus on January 6, and he is expected to wear a protective mask.

This development is a massive boost for Nigeria and Eguavoen, who begin their AFCON campaign two days after the opening match.

Eguoavoen recently replaced Gernot Rohr as Nigeria’s head coach and will need a fully-fit Osimhen if the three-time African champions are to win their fourth continental title.

The 22-year-old was Nigeria’s top scorer during the qualifying process. The Super Eagles begin their AFCON campaign with a clash against Egypt before games against Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

