Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen yesterday increased his league goal tally to nine by netting an opener in his Napoli’s 3-2 victory against Udinese.

The strike inspired the Naples to maintain a lingering unbeaten streak in the ongoing Series A season as Napoli settled comfortably at the top of the league with 41 points from 15 games. The striker will be aiming to do more after the 2022 World Cup break.

The striker has also seen his market value skyrocket from €60 million to a career high market value of €70 million (N31BN) amid intense speculations linking him to some high profile European clubs.

According to the latest update by Transfermarkt on Friday, November 11, the Nigerian is the most expensive player in Napoli and the fourth most valuable in the whole of Italian Serie A.

The increase in his market value is not a surprise as he has consistently churned out impressive performances in the colours of the Naples based outfit this season as well as for the national team in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

With his scintillating performances, the 23-year-old has been linked with multiple clubs from across Europe.

However strong interests are coming from the Premier League where Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United have been linked with possible moves for the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis has reiterated that Napoli will not sell Osimhen for anything less than a hundred million euros (₦45.7 billion) if any offer comes.

He joined the Parthenopeans in the summer transfer window of 2020 and is under contract with Napoli until the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Osimhen is the leading goal scorer in the Italian topflight this term, with nine goals from 11 games.