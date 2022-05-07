According to Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Manchester Evening News, Victor Osimhen has said that he would prefer a move to Arsenal over Manchester United.

The Nigeria international has been reportedly placed on Manchester United’s wanted list this summer as the Old Trafford outfit is looking to strengthen their attack.

The Red Devils are in the market for a center-forward with Uruguay marksman Edinson Cavani set to part company with the club in the summer after his contract expires.

The Gunners are also contemplating a move for Osimhen as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who joined Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

It is claimed that the Napoli striker is attracted to the Gunners because they could offer him Champions League football next season.

The Emirates Stadium outfit is currently sitting fourth in the table with 63 points accumulated, two more than Tottenham Hotspur who has a difficult game with Liverpool today.

Osimhen’s asking price could be a major stumbling block in a proposed move to Arsenal, with Napoli valuing their number 9 in excess of 100 million euros.

The 23-year-old has featured in 59 matches across all competitions since joining Napoli and has 27 goals to his name.

