Tottenham Hotspur should look elsewhere for a quality number nine to potentially replace Harry Kane as Victor Osimhen has no intention of leaving Napoli just yet, according to a report by Italian publications Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Napoli Magazine).

Soccernet earlier reported that Tottenham could be on the lookout for a new first-team striker as the club are likely to lose Englishman Kane to Manchester City, Juventus, or any of Europe’s biggest clubs.

And with Spurs known as long-term admirers of Osimhen, the Premier League side has been linked with a summer move for the Super Eagles star.

The former Lille lad found the back of the net ten times in the Serie A in only his maiden season in Italy, despite months of inaction due to injury and coronavirus-related problems.

With ex-AS Roma tactician Luciano Spalletti hired to replace Gennaro Gattuso as Napoli manager, Osimhen is expected to shine even brighter for the Naples-based club in the 2021/22 season.

Napoli have revealed they are not willing to let the Nigerian striker leave just twelve months after arriving in Italy from French side Lille for a club-record transfer fee.

And Osimhen, who has been training in Nigeria, is focused on returning to Napoli for preseason on July 12 and excelling for the Italian side ahead of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.