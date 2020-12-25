By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen is delighted with his recent rating by the World football governing body, FIFA ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next year.

Osimhen, who is Africa’s most expensive footballer following his €70million transfer deal from French side, Lille to Italian outfit, Napoli, expressed this via his Instagram field.

The 21-year old goal poacher was shortlisted among players to watch out for at the Mundial should Nigeria qualifies. Osimhen fell into the category of next generation of soccer stars tipped to shine at the fiesta.

FIFA designed a graphic for the lanky attacker with an Eagle on his shoulder, which symbolizes nickname of his national team. “FIFA World Cup Next Generation,” the world football governing body captioned the image.

Osimhen, who currently FIFA Under 17 all time highest goal scorers, will be aiming to justify his worth when Coach Gernot Rohr lads begin their World Cup qualifying campaign in May, 2021.

Nigeria was drawn against Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic in the group stage of the series.