Bolaji Okunola

Napoli man of moment, Victor Osimhen has resumed duty ahead the forthcoming Italian league slated for next month, September 19.

The 21 year-old striker who is currently Africa’s most costly footballer, has been listed alongside 33 others in his club maiden training for next campaign.

Napoli announced this via official website and instagram handle.

The former Italian champion went ahead to display Osimhen’s image ahead other members of the club while taking a ride to Santel Di Sangro, venue for his first training session.

On getting there, the Super Eagles’ goal king received a warm welcome before the gallery.

He was seen embracing his new teammates and giving a thumb to fans that were away to observe the COVID-19 social distance precautions.

“Welcome to Castel di Sangro @SSCNsummer20,” the club captioned.

The post that saw Osimhen rocking the club training kit, received over 70,000 positive reactions from fans across the globe.

Osimhen joins Napoli from French side, Lille for a record transfer fee of €70m.