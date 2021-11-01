By Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria and Napoli goal machine, Victor Osimhen is scheduled to return to action next week after the striker suffered muscle strain in training at the weekend.

A statement from the club confirms Osimhen has been diagnosed with a gastrocnemius contracture in his right calf.

He has begun a treatment programme and will be re-assessed over the coming days.

The diagnosis suggested that there are no lesions; the muscle has only contracted, so the Nigerian is expected to be back in action next week.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be risked in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 22-year-old centre-forward is comfortably Napoli’s top scorer this season, finding the net five times in nine Serie A appearances and scoring four goals in just three Europa League fixtures.

He also provided two assists for his teammates.

The Nigeria international was ruled out of Sunday’s Serie A trip to Salernitana.

