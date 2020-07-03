Super Eagles’ forward, Victor Osimhen has reportedly left Italy after failing to reach an agreement with Italian side, Napoil, over a proposed €70million transfer to Naples in the summer, The VitalNews NG reports.

The Lille forward and his agent had spent the last few days in Italy locked in talks with the Italian club but it appears no deal was struck with reports saying the striker has headed back to France.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international is one of the most sought- after forward in Europe following an excellent debut campaign for French Ligue 1 club Lille.

It was earlier reported that despite Gennaro Gattuso’s desperation to land Osimhen, the player himself isn’t too keen on a move to Serie A and would prefer a switch to England instead.

It remains to be seen if the former Wolfsburg’s striker will remain with the French Ligue 1 next season,with many clubs Hovering around him.

Osimhen, 21, scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 competitive games for Lille last season and was voted as the club’s player of the season and most recently picked up the prize as the best African player in the French Ligue 1 for the 2019/2020 Ligue 1 season .