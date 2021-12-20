Victor Osimhen’s return to action is seemingly getting close if reports emanating from the Italian media are anything to go by.
Italian sports daily, Tuttosport via Tuttonapoli, said the Nigeria international has started train- ing with a mask but it’s only a temporary protection that he will have to use until Tuesday when the final carbon one will be delivered to him.
Osimhen will be able to participate in full training and practice games with the mask without fearing the blows he might receive on the face, the report added.
It is being speculated that the date of the striker’s potential return to action is January 16 when Napoli trade tackles with Bologna.
And if that is the case, it re- mains to be seen whether he will be at the disposal of manager Augustine Eguavoen for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations given that he is expected to spend one more month on the sidelines.
Osimhen broke his cheek- bone during the Serie A match against Inter Milan on November 21 and his estimated downtime was put at three months but that could be shortened by one month going by recent developments.
