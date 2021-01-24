By Bolaji Okunola
Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen on Saturday hit the gym to regain fitness after testing negative for the deadly COVID-19 virus.
Osimhen, whose last action for Nigeria left him with a shoulder injury during the November 8 international
outing, began training from the gym to build his endurance and stamina before joining his Napoli teammates on the pitch.
Osimhen, 22, displayed a short video of his training on his Instagram story line where he was seen lifting various weights and receiving different instructions from his private trainer, Joren Nijs.
“Recap of my rehabilitation train- ing,” he captioned the video while aiming to join the Gannero Gattuso tutored team in few days time.
After drilling himself, the Naples most expensive asset went on to appreciating his trainer with another caption that read: “Thank you @ Jorennijs I love you.”
Click Here>>>>>>Anti-kidnap and anti-theft device for tracking and listening<<<<<<
Leave a Reply