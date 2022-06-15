Victor Osimhen has revealed the secret behind the Super Eagles’ fine performances under Jose Pereiro following an excellent start to life under the Portuguese tactician.

Pereiro’s first two games in charge of the three-time African champions were defeats to Mexico and Ecuador in friendly matches played in the United States.

But the former Sporting Lisbon manager guided the Eagles to beat Sierra Leone 2-1 in Abuja on Friday to claim his first win with the team.

Pereiro made it a 100 per cent win record in competitive matches after guiding Nigeria to hand Sao Tome and Principe a 10-0 hammering on Monday, the country’s biggest-ever win in history.

Osimhen scored four of those goals and added two assists to claim the man-of-the-match award and soar to the top of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round’s goalscorer’s chart.

The trio of Leicester City’s Ademola Lookman, Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis, and Lorient’s Terem Moffi all bagged their maiden goals for the 2013 AFCON kings, with Moffi netting a brace.

Osimhen is pleased that Peseiro’s style and ideas are yielding goals for the team.

And the Napoli striker is convinced that the Super Eagles will continue to reap the benefits of having togetherness in the team – the one thing Peseiro is trying to instill in the Eagles.

