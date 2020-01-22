Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen said his reported €80 million Euros valuation is a reward of hard work on his part and his club, Lille metropole of France.

Osimhen, 20 had scored 15 goals in all competitions for Lille metropole this season and had been linked with a move to Liverpool, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspurs.

However reports from France claimed Lille will request for a record fee of €80 million from interested suitors, more than what they got for the transfer of Nikolas Pepe to Arsenal last summer.

When quizzed by journalists in France if he worth such price, Osimhen said the valuation was a reward for the club and recognition for his hard work.

“Madness. If I deserve it, Lille deserves it too. I have been working hard since the start of the season.

“It’s a nice recognition, but for the rest, I don’t care. It’s up to Lille to decide. I trust the club,” he said.

Osimhen is the only Nigerian striker in Europe top five leagues to have scored 15 goals this season.