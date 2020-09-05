Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored a hat trick in his second consecutive game for his Italian Serie A side, SSC Napoli in their 4-0 win over another Italian side, Teramo in a pre-season friendly on Friday, www.kick442.com can report.

The former LOSC Lille Metropole forward scored the first goal for Napoli as early as the fourth minute before Mexican, Lozano doubled Napoli’s lead in the 14th minute.

The 21-year-old FIFA U-17 World Cup record holding goal scorer added two more goals in the second half as he increased Napoli’s goal margin with strikes in the 61st and 65th minutes to complete his hat trick. He played for 75th minute and was replaced by Llorente.

Osimhen has now scored six goals in two pre-season games for Napoli since joining them from Lille for a Club-record fee of €70 million. He also scored a hat trick in Napoli’s 11-0 win over L’Aquila last Friday in preparation for the 2020-2021 Italian Serie A season.