Sporting Charleroi striker, Victor Osimhen has broken a record held by Imoh Ezekiel, after scoring the quickest goal in the history of the Belgian First Division A yesterday.

The Wolfsburg loanee took only 8.15 seconds to open the scoring in Sporting Charleroi’s 3-2 loss to Antwerp at the Bosuilstadion (Deurne), surpassing the previous record set by Ezekiel on August 11, 2013 after 10.8 seconds for Standard against Racing Genk.

Osimhen took advantage of a mix-up in the Antwerp defence, latched onto a loose ball and burst into the penalty area before firing a right footed shot past goalkeeper Sinan Bolat.

Prior to yesterday’s game, Osimhen had been already crowned the winner of the Nigerian Golden Shoe and his strike against Antwerp took his tally for the season to 19 goals.

With the striker’s loan spell at Sporting Charleroi coming to an end, his future is expected to dominate the foreign and local press in the summer transfer window and he could put himself in the shop window if he is included in the Super Eagles 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.