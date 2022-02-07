Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, scored his first goal since returning from injury to help Napoli beat Venezia 2-0 in their Serie A action at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In a match that pitted Osimhen against Tyronne Ebuehi and David Okereke, it was the ex-Lille man that came out on top, with Ebuehi receiving a straight red card.

Osimhen was seeking redemption going into the match, having received a red card in the reverse leg in August 2021.

The Nigerian international was handed his first start following two substitute appearances after returning from his facial injury.