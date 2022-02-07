Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, scored his first goal since returning from injury to help Napoli beat Venezia 2-0 in their Serie A action at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
In a match that pitted Osimhen against Tyronne Ebuehi and David Okereke, it was the ex-Lille man that came out on top, with Ebuehi receiving a straight red card.
Osimhen was seeking redemption going into the match, having received a red card in the reverse leg in August 2021.
The Nigerian international was handed his first start following two substitute appearances after returning from his facial injury.
Osimhen started well and was a thorn in the flesh of Venezia defenders. The ex-Golden Eaglets striker almost put Napoli ahead in the first half but was denied by the post.
However, he would not be denied after the break as he rose highest in the 59th minute to head home from a brilliant cross from Matteo Politano.
ItwasOsimhen’sfirstgoal since October 17 and his second headed goal in consecutive games. The goal is a reward for Osimhen’s all-round display.
The 23-year-old won two duels, completed three dribbles and made one key pass as Andrea Petagna added a late second to seal a comfortable victory for Napoli.
However, while Osimhen had a brilliant game, it was a day to forget for his international compatriot, Ebuehi.
Ebuehi made his return to Venezia’s team following his involvement with Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but he was sent off follow- ing a reckless challenge late in the game.
Leave a Reply