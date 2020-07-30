Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen has finally penned a five-year deal with Serie A side, Napoli.

Osimhen, according to French and Italian media outlets, sealed a contract with an option of a year in a deal worth €70m, which could rise to €80m after a number of performance-related add-ons.

“It’s finally done! All documents are signed. Osimhen is a Napoli player. Lille should formalise his departure this evening (Wednesday). As announced here a few days ago, the transfer is €70m + €10m bonus. Contract until 2025 +1 year optional for the player,” Get French Football tweeted.

Italian daily, Tuttomercarto also tweeted, “All of the paperwork and contracts have been signed off for Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli. All that’s left to do now is the announcement.”