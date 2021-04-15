Sequel to his enquiry yesterday on the 26-year-old amputee bottle water hawker, Legit.ng has reported that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has sent a huge amount of money to Mary Daniel who has been trending since she was spotted hawking water with one leg.

There have been reports that Mary Daniel lost her parents years back in an accident which also took away one of her legs and she had to face the battle of life.

But despite being disabled, Mary Daniel decided to hawk water in order to feed herself and also her child in Lagos.

She was recently spotted in a viral video and many Nigerians decided to make some contributions for her.

Osimhen also saw Mary Daniel’s video and he chose to send his friends to visit her in Lagos.

According to the report, Victor Osimhen was touched by what Mary Daniel has passed through in life considering her condition.

However, the amount Victor Osimhen sent to Mary Daniel was not disclosed as the alert confirmation was blocked from people to see it.