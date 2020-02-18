Lille striker, Victor Osimhen is four goals shy of setting a new Nigerian record in the French Ligue 1 after finding the net in his team’s 2-1 loss to Olympique Marseille, on Sunday night, allnigeriasoccer.com reported.

The Super Eagles’ star finished superbly after a defence splitting pass from Jonathan Bamba in the 51st minute, taking his tally to 13 goals in the Ligue 1 in the process.

Osimhen needs to score four more goals in the remaining 13 games to surpass Victor Ikpeba’s single-season Nigerian record of 16 goals, which he set during the 1997-1998 while at Monaco.

The likelihood of Osimhen securing his place in the Nigerian history books is high as Ikpeba tallied 12 goals in 25 matches 22 years ago, while the Lille number 7 has 13 from the same number of matches.

Another Nigerian record set by Ikpeba in France that is within reach of Osimhen before the close of the season is to overtake the former Monaco winger as the top scoring player in all competitions in a single season.