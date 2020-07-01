Bunmi Ogunyale

In-form Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen has opted for €70m Napoli move. SportingSun have reliably gathered.

The Nigerian was spotted in Naples last night as moves to finalise his contract talks the Serie A club.

According to our impeccable source; the former Wolfsburg of Germany player was in Italy specifically on a familiarisation visit to his prospective buyers.

Our source revealed that OSC Lille owner, Gérard Lopez has made up his mind to sell the Nigerian to his bosom friend who owns Napoli.

“Lille wants him to get used to the environment. Victor is not in Italy to sign any deal.

“We spoke for several hours last night and he told me everything about the deal. He (Osimhen) knows what is good for him, so we are not losing any sleep over the likely transfer to Napoli,” the player’s brother, Andrew told Daily SunSports in a telephone chat yesterday.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has told Napoli to sign his Lille teammate, Gabriel, who is also in talks with Italian club over a move.