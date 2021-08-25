Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been hit with a two-match ban and fined €5,000 (about N2 million) by the Italian Football Authorities for violent conduct.

Osimhen was sent off just 23 minutes into the 2-0 win for hitting Venezia’s Daan Heymans in the face during an off-ball incident.

According to Football Italia, the match official reported the incident as ‘voluntarily striking an opposition player with a slap to the face while the ball was at a distance.’

The Nigeria international who will now miss Napoli’s game against Genoa and Juventus was hit with a €5,000 fine.

The decision is a massive setback for Osimhen who is hoping to impress the Napoli faithful after a productive pre-season.