Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has sent his appreciation to the club’s fans after the Diego Maradona Stadium chanted the Super Eagles stars name during the Italian Serie A clash with Udinese.

Luciano Spalletti’s men went into the break on the back foot after Deulofeu gave the visitors a first-half lead. But Osimhen powered home a header to equalise in the 52nd minute before completing the comeback with the winner 11 minutes later.

The Nigerian forward’s excellent performance moved the Napoli fans to start singing his name, and he has acknowledged their support during a win that fuels the club’s title ambitions.

“A very important victory for us,” Osimhen told the media. “There was an incredible atmosphere in the second half which helped us. I thank the fans for their support.”

It is the second consecutive league game in which Osimhen will score an identical brace – first a header, then a clinical foot finish – after helping Napoli go past Verona last week.

For a striker who wears a mask due to a head injury sustained earlier in the campaign, Osimhen appears to hold no fear in heading the ball.