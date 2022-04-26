By Emma Jemegah

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen was left disappointed with the attitude of Napoli fans who booed them after Empoli raced to a 3-2 comeback win at the weekend but was stopped by fellow teammate, Juan Jesus.

According to reports, the former Lille attacker was enraged that the fans booed the team and while on his way to the dressing room, he made an attempt to charge at Napoli fans but was stopped by Jesus.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, “a few minutes earlier, just before entering the tunnel, Victor Osimhen wanted to confront Napoli fans who had been booing players.

“The Nigeria international was unhappy with the supporters’ reaction and wanted to discuss with them, but was convinced by Juan Jesus to make his way to the dressing room without saying a word.”

Similarly, Aurelio De Laurentiis’ son, Edoardo, was so furious after Empoli‘s 3-2 win over Napoli that he repeatedly hit and kicked the lockers inside the dressing room and confronted the players.

La Gazzetta dello Sport described the scenes inside the dressing room at the Castellani, reporting that vice president, Edoardo De Laurentiis repeatedly hit and kicked the lockers inside the dressing room after the final whistle and confronted some of the players.