Lille striker, Victor Osimhen has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The number seven had to be substituted in the 58th minute of Lille’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 on Saturday and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine if he faces a spell on the sidelines.

Initially, Osimhen had been diagnosed with an adductor injury in his left thigh and it could take a minimum of two weeks before he returns to action.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Lille Coach, Christophe Galtier provided an update on Osimhen : ‘’He has adductor pain, it can be a hassle. He already had a pain before, we knew that risk was high.

‘’This morning (Saturday ) I asked him if he could play and he told me he felt good, I was going to take him out, but I do not know, we’ll see in the week how it’s going to be, what the exams that will be done will say’’.

The 20-year-old received his Ligue 1 Player of the Month for September trophy before the start of the game against Bordeaux.

Osimhen had scored eight goals in 13 starts for Lille in all competitions this season.