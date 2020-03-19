Lille striker, Victor Osimhen has raised eyebrows by posting a video wearing an Everton shirt.

The 21-year-old had been in great form this season, bagging 14 goals and registering four assists across 27 Ligue 1 appearances across 2019/20 so far, while also scoring twice in the Champions League.

Those displays had seen the forward linked with a potential move away from France in the summer, with reports suggesting both Liverpool and West Ham were showing interest from the Premier League.

But the player’s latest post on social media got Everton fans talking instead.

Osimhen, an international teammate of Blues star, Alex Iwobi took part in the “stay at home challenge” – which had seen a number of footballers perform keep ups with toilet roll inside their homes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

And the Lille striker posted a short clip of himself performing the trick, while wearing an Everton top.

That raised the eyebrows of supporters, although some pointed out the shirt could be a gift from Iwobi.

Osimhen had scored four goals in his eight appearances for Nigeria.