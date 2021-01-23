By Bolaji Okunola

Napoli on Friday confirmed striker, Victor Osimhen has recovered from the deadly COVOD-19 virus he contracted during the yuletide season.

The lanky striker who was nursing a shoulder injury he sustained while featuring for Nigeria last November, had tested positive after staging a “reckless” party to mark his 22nd birthday which was held on the 29th of December in an undisclosed location in Lagos.

It will be recalled that while celebrating, he threw caution to the winds not maintaining social distance and had no nose mask on.

Having been in isolation since few weeks ago, the Super Eagles goal king is yet to declare negative even after undergoing two more tests.

Napoli stated that Osimhen the negative result for coronavirus would see him resume training today.

The Partenopei announced the Nigerian forward received a negative result from the last swab test and Sky Sport Italia reports the Nigerian, who has been out with a shoulder injury since the international duty.