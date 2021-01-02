Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has returned positive for coronavirus, his Italian club confirmed on Friday evening.

The Nigeria international returned to Naples on Thursday having been away to Lagos for the yuletide break.

On arrival, the former Lille and Royal Charleroi star was subjected to the compulsory Covid-19 PCR test and his Serie A outfit disclosed that Osimhen posted a positive result.

Fortunately, he had not met with any member of Gennaro Gattuso’s squad, and the goal machine is now set to remain in quarantine for some days.

“Napoli report that footballer Victor Osimhen tested positive for the molecular naso-pharyngeum swab on his return from abroad yesterday afternoon. The player is asymptomatic and has not met the team group,” the club posted on Twitter.

Since dislocating his shoulder in November 2020 while in action for Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone, the most expensive African footballer ever has been on the sidelines.

In the process, he has missed action against AC Milan, Rijeka, AS Roma, AZ Alkmaar, Crotone, Real Sociedad, Sampdoria, Inter Milan, Lazio and Torino.

Since his big money from the French elite division to Italy in August, the Super Eagle has made eight appearances for Gattuso’s side and he has two goals to his name in Serie A.