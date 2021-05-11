Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has reiterated his resolve to continue to render help to one-leg Nigeria sachet (pure) water seller, Mary Daniel, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.

The Napoli attacker said that he would buy the prosthesis to help her work normal again.

The former Lille of France forward is far from being done in helping the lady Daniel, a 27-year-old amputee hawker with one-leg choosing to sell water in the ever busy and dangerous Lagos traffic

Osimhen who had earlier donated undisclosed sum of money in April to the lady said he would continue to help her until she is comfortable and one of the ways to make her comfortable is to get her an artificial leg.

“That was not my last time helping her. I will continue assisting her until she is very comfortable around people.

Osimhen in April, through a representative donated undisclosed sum to Mary,

“The next plan is to get a new artificial leg, she needs to walk the streets like me and like everyone else. We need the best artificial leg out there,” he said.

Osimhen however called on people who have information on where a good prosthesis can be obtained to make the information available to him so as to get the leg for her.

“People should help me to find the best place that can measure and take the right size of her leg, we need a leg that will look natural although it will be artificial”

There have been reports that Mary Daniel lost her parents years back in an accident which also took away one of her legs and had to face the battle of life.