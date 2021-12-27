Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will undergo check-ups on Thursday and Friday to determine his readiness to return to action after surgery for facial fractures recently.

CalcioNapoli24 has reported that doctors will on those two days ascertain how well he has recovered from the injury he suffered in November.

Osimhen has been training on his own while wearing a protective mask.

The doctors are expected to soon give the striker the green light to resume full training with the rest of the Napoli squad.

He is expected to be one of the last players to join up with the Eagles squad for the AFCON on account of his fitness situation.