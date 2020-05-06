Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen will meet with Lille’s officials in the next two weeks to discuss his future at the club.

The Nigerian international had been linked with a host of clubs in Europe and he was set to decide if he’ll be staying with Christophe Galtier’s side beyond this season.

Recently, it was reported that Lille received an €85m bid for the former Wolfsburg striker from an unnamed club.

According to La Voix du Nord via GFFN, Lille had received a considerable number of offers from some Italian clubs, but Osimhen was not interested in a move to the Italian topflight.

However, the former Royal Charleroi hotshot could still yet leave the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this summer, and he’s set to meet with Lille’s board in the next two weeks.

The Nigerian international joined Les Dogues this season, but he had settled in brilliantly. With 18 goals and six assists in 38 games for Lille, Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe’s top five leagues this season.