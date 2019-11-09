Lille have confirmed the suspension of Victor Osimhen ahead of their French Lique 1 fixture against PSG.

Osimhen is guilty of receiving three yellow cards in less than 10 league games and will miss the match against the league leaders on November 22.

The 20-year-old is expected to feature for the Great Danes when they battle Metz at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in today’s league fixture, but will miss their next game after the international break.

Osimhen has established himself in France since his arrival from Sporting Charleroi in July, scoring nine goals across all competitions, including seven in the French top-flight.

The Super Eagles forward will be looking to rediscover his goalscoring touch in Ligue 1 today with his last goal coming against Nimes on October 6.