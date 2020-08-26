Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ goal getter, Victor Osimhen has been billed to feature in two matches within 24 hours when his new side, Napoli takes on Castel di Sangro and Aquila F.C in a friendly encounter on Friday.

The 21-year-old lanky attacker, who will be aiming to justify his €70million transfer record fee from French club, Lille, has resumed training ahead of the warm-up duel.

After observing his first Napoli training on Monday, Osimhen will be up against host, Castle di Sangro, a division six Italian side, before leading the Naples against Serie D club, Aquila F.C same day.

The match scheduled to be played in a triangular format is aimed at putting the Gennero Gatuso tutored team in good shape ahead of the forthcoming Italian league season, slated for kick-off on September 19.

Osimhen, a member of the 2019 AFCON Bronze winning Super Eagles team, will be spending two weeks in the 6,000 populated city before finishing his duty in another friendly tie against Serie C outfit, Teramo, on September 4.

Meanwhile, after his maiden training session, the 2015 FIFA U-17 golden boot winner took to his instagram handle, revealing his training experience in camp.