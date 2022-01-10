Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen, is now expected to return to Naples in the coming hours.

Through their Instagram account, Italian Serie A club, Napoli, confirmed on Sunday that Osimhen has tested negative for COVID-19, ten days after news that he tested positive.

“Victor is negative to COVID-19 and will return to Italy in the coming hours,” Napoli stated.

Osimhen was forced to withdraw from the Nigeria roster for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to a combination of health issues and non-release by his European club, and was replaced in the squad list by Henry Onyekuru.

The 23-year-old is expected to undergo tests with Professor Tartaro upon his return to Napoli.