Subject to medical, Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen will today seal a €12 million (about N432 million), 5-year deal from Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi to Lille, according to AOIFootball.com.

Osimhen is expected to return to Belgium later today, after he was given an extended break after his participation at the recently concluded AFCON in Egypt, where he helped Nigeria clinched a record-extending 8th bronze medal after a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

A close source to the player, who confirmed his departure to the three-time Ligue 1 champions, stated that all arrangements had been concluded for the player to be unveiled as a Lille player.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup golden boot winner made a name for himself last season whilst on loan at modest outfit, Sporting Charleroi, where he scored 22 goals in all competitions, as the club narrowly missed out on a place in this season’s Europa League.

His performance, however, made the Belgian outfit exercised its right to sign him on a permanent basis from Wolfsburg for a fee of around €3.5 million and will now resell him for a club-record fee.