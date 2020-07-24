Barring any last-minute hitches, Super Eagles and Lille striker, Victor Osimhen’s is expected to seal his long-awaited move to Napoli on Monday, a report on an Italian news website, Tuttosports indicates.

Osimhen has continued to generate huge attention in the transfer market, but the latest report from Naples revealed that his agent, William D’Avilla, has been told to schedule the signing for Monday.

Tuttosports reported that it was announced in the stadium that Osimhen’s deal is almost done prior to Napoli 2-1 loss to Parma on Sunday.

Osimhen’s decision to accept whopping €4million yearly is seen as the turning point behind Napoli’s successful negotiations after De Laurentiis had a closed-door meeting with Lille’s president, Lopez, on Monday.

Before now, Napoli’s President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, was reportedly miffed that the eagerly-awaited transfer of Nigeria International striker is turning to nothing but a circus.