Lille goal poacher, Victor Osimhen is still rated as doubtful for his side’s upcoming game against Olympique Marseille on February 16, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The Nigeria international was forced off injured in the closing minutes of Lille’s 2-0 win at Angers SCO last Friday, and manager Christophe Galtier suggested post-match the striker suffered a muscle-related injury.

According to Foot Mercato making reference to regional daily La Provence, Osimhen will undergo further medical examinations today to determine the severity of his ailment.

The good news is that the Super Eagle was walking normally when the Lille squad departed Angers on Friday evening.

Osimhen has been involved in every single game contested by Lille in the French top-flight this term, with the exception of the trip to Paris Saint-Germain for which he was unavailable for selection due to accumulated bookings.

His 14th minute opener vs Angers saw him take his tally in all competitions to 17 goals.