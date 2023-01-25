Manchester United has apparently cooled interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen due to the Partenopei’s mammoth asking price.

The Nigerian international is understood to have been identified as one of the Red Devils’ leading targets to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent in November.

Osimhen has been a driving force in Napoli’s charge to the Serie A summit this season, coming up with 14 goals and four assists in 19 games in all tournaments for Luciano Spalletti’s team.

The former Lille attacker has a league-high 13 goals to show from 15 games in the Italian top flight – two more than closest challenger Ademola Lookman – as Napoli sits 12 points clear of reigning champions AC Milan at the top of the table.

Osimhen’s hot streak has unsurprisingly led to links with a Premier League transfer, but Napoli is under no pressure to sell on the cheap, as his contract does not expire until 2025.

As a result, the Scudetto chasers have supposedly slapped a €100m (£88.3m) asking price on the head of the 24-year-old, which has put Man United off a deal.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg – via the Manchester Evening News – Man United is now exploring cheaper alternatives to Osimhen after being informed of Napoli’s demands.

Plettenburg added that Erik ten Hag’s side has not given up on the pursuit entirely, but the Nigerian is no longer the number one target on its summer transfer shortlist.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been tipped to rival Man United for Osimhen, who has totalled 42 goals and 13 assists in 81 games for Napoli since joining in 2020.