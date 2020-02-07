Bolaji Okunola

Nigeria and Lille of France striker, Victor Osimhen has rolled out word of advise to his fans at home and in the Diaspora.

The Lille goal king, who is billed for action in tonight Ligue 1 encounter against Angers revealed this on his verified Instagram handle.

Osimhen was seen expressing himself with touchy words capable of touching live of his social media followers.

“ Wish others well, their success won’t limit your,” he wrote as he stroll down the street of Lille.

The red-hot striker, who has been touching lives positively with his social media post, was also seen doing same three days ago by dashing out prayers to his fans.

“Peace be on to you,” he wrote before lacing his boot for last Ligue 1 clash against Rennes, which saw him inspired his team to a 1-0 victory. The 21-year old striker, who had shown his godly behaviour through positive words, had netted 11 league goals for the former French champion.

His enviable form had seen him painting the fourth highest goal scorer on the league scoring chat. He is currently behind PSG duo, Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe, as Monaco Wissam Ben Yedder leads the log.

The current Super Eagles goal king had lifted Lille to 4th on the League table and he is currently receiving offers from Jose Mourinho’s Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool and Barca.