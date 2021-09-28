A top transfer expert has stated that on the back of his recent hot form, Victor Osimhen is now worth three times his transfer market value.

He also named PSG as well as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United are now on the hunt of the Super Eagles star striker.

Osimhen has fired six goals in his last four games.

“Osimhen is already worth three times more,” analysed Ciro Venerato in today’s Domenica Sportiva.

Osimhen’s transfer market value is put at €50 million, which means he is now worth around €150 million.

The expert further reported: “Chelsea, PSG, (Manchester) United and Real Madrid already like him.”

Several Premier League clubs courted Osimhen even by the time he was firing in the goals at French Ligue 1 club Lille two years ago.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.