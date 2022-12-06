Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen wants a new personal trainer to help him improve on the technical and tactical aspects of his game.

Osimhen has been phenomenal for the Partenopeans this season. The Nigerian striker has registered ten goals and three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

His goals have proved crucial to the team this season helping Napoli to the summit of the Serie A and their Champions League group.

However, Osimhen is not satisfied with his achievements this season, and he is hungry for more.

According to reports from Area Napoli, the Super Eagles striker has asked for a personal trainer to help him improve on the technical and tactical side of his game.

Osimhen is currently with Napoli at their training camp in Turkey, where they will play Antalyaspor and Crystal Palace in friendly fixtures.