La Liga expert, Diego Ramos, who recently visited Nigeria has warned Victor Osimhen that he risks stunting his development if he seals a move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Lille striker had talked up a move to Real Madrid in the future by suggesting they are his dream club.

If that were to happen, Osimhen would find himself behind the pecking order of strikers at Real Madrid, as one of the iconic players in the history of the club, Karim Benzema, is the preferred striker and is not slowing down despite his age.

“You would say he should go to the best club because he would develop more, but when you ask that kind of question, then you need to think which player is already in that position in that team,’’ Ramos explained.

“For example, he should go to Real Madrid, but then you have Benzema, and he is young, U21, so the best decision for those kids is to try to find the best team possible where you can get a lot of minutes.

“If he signs for Real Madrid, he will not be in the starting line-up because Benzema is there, it will be very difficult for him to reach his maximum talent.

“So, maybe, sometimes it is better to go to a club and play 90 minutes than go to Real Madrid and play 10 minutes.”

Apart from Real Madrid, the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Sevilla and Barcelona have all been credited with an interest in Osimhen, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.