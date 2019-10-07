Victor Osimhen has been voted Lille’s Player of the Month for September, following his impressive performance for the Ligue 1 giants.

The Nigerian international’s terrific form for the French Ligue 1 side had caught the eye following his arrival from Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi in the summer.

Osimhen was presented with the award during the halftime of Lille’s 2-2 French Ligue 1 home draw against Nimes at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday.

The former Wolfsburg striker saved the hosts from their first home defeat of the season, grabbing the equaliser 11 minutes from time.

Lille lost two of its key stars from last season, Nicolas Pepe and Rafael Leao to Arsenal and AC Milan respectively, but Osimhen had proven to a capable replacement for the duo.

The 20-year-old had scored seven goals in nine league appearances for Les Dogues.

He scored his first Champions League goal for Lille in the 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea in midweek.