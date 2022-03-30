Victor Osimhen has been voted Serie A player of the month for March with his double brace against Udinese and Hellas Verona helping him to the award.

The Super Eagles attacker scored four goals in three games to win the award under review and beat AC Milan defender, Pierre Kalulu and on-loan Fiorentina midfielder, Lucas Torreira to the award.

“The EA SPORTS Player Of The Month award for March has been assigned to Napoli player, Victor Osimhen. The trophy will be presented during the pre-match of Napoli vs Fiorentina, scheduled for Sunday April 10, 2022 at 3.00pm at the “Diego Armando Maradona,” stadium in Naples, ” a statement by LEGA Serie A said.

“The ranking was compiled according to the statistical data of Stats Perform (a system patented in 2010 with K-Sport), with the help of tracking data recorded by Hawk-Eye. For the final calculation were considered the match days from 28 to 30 of Serie A TIM 2021/2022.

“Victor Osimhen has now achieved the status of one of the most dominant forwards in our league – said Luigi De Siervo, Lega Serie A CEO.

“Physical strength, speed, courage and determination make the number 9 one of the leaders of Napoli, an absolute reference point of the offensive plots of the Azzurri, as evidenced by the four goals in three matches in March.”