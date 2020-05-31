Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen will only join Spurs if Harry Kane leaves the club, according to the Lille striker’s agent.

At the start of the month, Telefoot claimed Lille had received an offer for the 21-year-old striker, who has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Le10Sport reported that Liverpool were leading the race for Osimhen and 21-year-old midfielder Boubakary Soumare, who is believed to be interesting some of the world’s biggest clubs.

However, according to Les Cahiers du Football editor Abdellah Boulma, the £75million bid, plus bonuses came from Tottenham.

Kane has also been the subject of much speculation, with Man Utd linked, after he warned that he will not simply stay at Tottenham “for the sake of it”.

And Osimhen’s agent, Ariyo Igbayilola, has insisted that with Kane at Spurs, it will be unlikely that his client will move to north London.

Igbayilola told The Cable: “We told Mourinho that if he wants Victor, will Harry Kane be leaving?

“If Harry Kane is still playing for Tottenham, will Victor play? Because, he will always be benched for him.

“Kane is their number one striker and he is the captain of England, all these will always work for him in the club, but at Victor’s detriment.

“He needs a club where he will always play full games week in, week out. Not to be kept on the bench.”