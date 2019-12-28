Victor Osimhen’s chances of joining Barcelona in the winter transfer market have become very slim, with the La Liga champions ruling out reinforcements next month, according to Marca.

The Nigeria international was reportedly identified as one of the candidates to replace the ageing Uruguay forward, Luis Suarez.

Now the Spanish sports daily is reporting that Barcelona are not planning to strengthen the squad next month due to the fact that they spent heavily in the summer of 2019, paying close to €200 million for the services of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

The Blaugrana’s transfer priorities for the next summer transfer window are bringing in a central defender, right-back, central midfielder and striker.

Apart from Barcelona, Osimhen has been linked with possible moves to Premier League trio Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but Lille are unlikely to approve his sale in January as they are targeting a Champions League spot.

The former Sporting Charleroi and Wolfsburg man has contributed to 17 goals (13 goals, four assists) in 24 appearances for Lille.

He has a contract with Les Dogues until the end of the 2023-2024 season.