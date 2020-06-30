Lille’s Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen has won the Marc-Vivien Foé RFI- France 24 Prize for best African player in the French Ligue 1, the French football championship for the 2019-2020 season.

The runners up are the Algerian forward Islam Slimani (Monaco) and the Moroccan defender Yunis Abdelhamid (Stade Rennais).

A jury of sports journalists specialising in French and African football chose Osimhen.

He was included in a list of 11 players drafted by RFI’s and France 24’s sports services. They had at heart to highlights this year’s season, which had been full of astonishing performances by African players, before being stopped on March 13 because of the coronavirus crisis.

This edition of the Marc-Vivien Foé Prize celebrates football, while supporters are temporarily unable to watch or attend games, and the achievements of African players in Ligue 1, some of who could change championship at the end of the season.

Osimhen arrived in Ligue 1 in 2019 to replace Nicolas Pépé who left for Arsenal F.C. He quickly became one of the biggest scorers of the French championship.

With 13 goals and 4 assists in 27 games, the Nigerian is amongst the best players of Ligue 1.