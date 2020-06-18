Bunmi Ogunyale

Victor Osimhen’s dad, late Patrick Osimhen, will be laid to rest in Lagos, on Tuesday, June 23, the family has announced.

According to burial arrangement made available by the family, Pa Osimhen, aged 80, will be interred according to Christians rites at a private cemetery, Omega Memorial Garden, Ojodu, Lagos.

Late Osimhen, who died on May 23, during a brief illness, is survived by seven children- Andrew, Samson, Gloria, Esther, Joy, Blessing and Super Eagles’ goal poacher, Victor Osimhen.

He lost his wife, Mrs Christiana Osimhen, in 2001.

The Osimhen family from Uromi, Edo State, said they would adhere strictly to the social and physical distancing directive by the Lagos State government during the burial ceremony.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has been the subject of multiple offers according to Lille’s president, Gerard Lopez.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit before the season in France was prematurely called off.

Osimhen only joined Lille last summer from Belgian side, Charleroi, but has already attracted interest from across Europe.

Osimhen rejected Arsenal’s advances earlier in his career and the Gunners are on a long list of clubs tracking him.

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Napoli are also interested, but Lopez is seeking a similar fee to the one that saw Pepe leave for north London if Osimhen is to depart the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.